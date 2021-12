With the holidays coming up and the days getting shorter, we're all looking to get a little Christmasy!! We want warm drinks and fuzzy sweaters, wandering through booths, searching for the perfect gifts for the people in our lives. Lucky for us, Portland does not disappoint with its selection of Christmas markets, with new events going on every week in December. So without further ado, I present to you the most fun and interesting picks for Christmas markets this week!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO