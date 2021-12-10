ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dennis Quaid Says Wife Laura Is 'the Love of My Life': 'We Have the Most Incredible Relationship'

By Mia McNiece
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Quaid is looking forward to a little rest and relaxation over the holidays after once he's wrapped his latest film American Underdog. "I love the week after Christmas. There's nothing going on and you are just allowed to be mindless in the dead of winter," says Quaid in this week's...

people.com

Comments / 15

Misty
3d ago

Isn't this like his 5th marriage???I bet they were all the " loves of his life"till they divorced and took him to the cleaners!!! Then on to the next!!!

Reply(2)
11
Related
Closer Weekly

Ron Howard Is Always Gushing About His 4 Kids! Check Out His Sweetest Quotes About Being a Dad

Director Ron Howard is the epitome of a Hollywood success story. Growing up in the spotlight as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show prepared him for a lifetime of directing blockbuster films. Through all of the fame, his biggest pride in life is raising four children, Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Howard, Jocelyn Howard and Reed Howard with his wife, Cheryl Howard.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Dick Vermeil
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Dennis Quaid
People

Kendra Wilkinson Admits to 'Rough Start' with Co-Parenting: 'The Guilt Would Set In'

Co-parenting hasn't always been easy for Kendra Wilkinson. The reality star, 36, got candid about the jarring experience she had while adjusting to co-parenting and her new norm after her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett. Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7.
NFL
Popculture

'My Unorthodox Life' Couple Reveals Divorce

Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein, who both star in Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, are splitting up after nine years of marriage. E! News reports a source close to the former couple confirmed their breakup to the outlet, saying that Haart plans to officially file documents soon. Batsheva and Ben married...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

Tim Conway’s Daughter Kelly Opens Up About What Her Dad Was Really Like

Tim Conway‘s daughter, Kelly Conway is opening up about her life with her famous dad in a new memoir. She is also talking about how tough it was in his later years to deal with her stepmom and caring for him with dementia. The book is called My Dad’s Funnier than Your Dad: Growing Up with Tim Conway in the Funniest House of America and comes out at the end of this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Of My Life#American#Warner#Sharks
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Idealized’ Her Life with Kids Before Divorce

Drew Barrymore is the definition of resilient. The actor and talk show host has discussed her painful past as a drug-addicted child star in Hollywood, and the guilt she’s experienced while raising her daughters as a single mom. In her debut lifestyle and cookbook, Rebel Homemaker, Barrymore also revealed her struggles and triumphs while navigating a divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Chris Noth and Wife Tara Wilson’s Relationship Timeline

Big may have had a handful of messy relationships during Sex and the City, but Chris Noth‘s romance has been seamless, to say the least. The Law & Order alum has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, but the pair met more than 10 years before. Despite their 27-year age difference, they hit it off rather early — and went to great lengths to keep their relationship private.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde Defends Dating as a Single Mom: I ‘Owe it to’ My Children to Be Happy

The best balance! When it comes to dating as a single mom, Olivia Wilde considers her own happiness to be just as important as her kids’ feelings. “Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making,” the actress, 37, told Vogue in her January 2022 cover story, published online on Thursday, December 9. “I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Files for Divorce

Another couple from Married at First Sight has decided to go their separate ways. Just weeks after Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo revealed during the Season 13 reunion special that they'd split after filming but were giving things another shot, they released a statement to People Magazine announcing their divorce. For many fans, the writings were on the wall as they struggled to get back on track during taping following a major argument.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Dennis Quaid Launches Bonniedale, Preps Charley Pride Biopic With Craig Brewer Directing Dianne Houston Script

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid has formed Bonniedale, a production company in which he’s partnered with wife Laura Quaid and Ben Howard, latter of whom produced the Quaid-starrer Blue Miracle. They are cooking up a batch of film and TV projects that reflect the life affirming everyman themes of Quaid’s best remembered films, which include The Rookie, The Parent Trap and The Right Stuff. First up is American Pride, a biopic of Charley Pride, the late C&W superstar. Script is being written by Empire’s Dianne Houston, and Dolemite and Coming 2 America’s Craig Brewer will direct. Bonniedale is producing with Brewer and Third...
MOVIES
CMT

Dennis Quaid’s Production Company to Make Charley Pride Biopic

Dennis Quaid is turning Charley Pride’s life into a movie. Quaid revealed his new production company Bonniedale, which he formed with his wife, Laura Quaid, and Ben Howard, this week. The company is initially focusing on feel-good, relatable themes in the vein of Quaid’s most popular movies, including “The Rookie,” “Parent Trap” and “The Right Stuff.”
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Dennis Quaid Creates Bonniedale, Plans Charley Pride Biopic

Dennis Quaid has created the production company Bonniedale with Ben Howard and his wife Laura Quaid. He and his partners have big film and television projects planned. One of the first projects is American Pride about the famed country and gospel singer Charley Pride. The Empire writer Dianne Houston will be writing the script for the film. Craig Brewer, who directed Dolemite and Coming to America 2, will be directing the picture. The production company Bonniedale will produce with Craig Brewer as well. Quaid will star in the biopic as “Cowboy” Jack Clement; he wrote and recorded many of Charley Pride’s hits. Clement so happened to be a mentor to Dennis Quaid for his own music career. Laura Quaid and Ben Howard are equally eager to make the biopic. Howard had previously produced the film Blue Miracle, starring Quaid.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for 'The Tiger Rising' with Queen Latifah & Dennis Quaid

"It's our tiger to save!" The Avenue has unveiled an official trailer for a family adventure movie called The Tiger Rising, about some kids trying to save a tiger. Opening in theaters in January, on VOD in February. "Let Your Imagination Run." Based on the NY Times best-selling book. A young boy discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home after he moves to rural Florida. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May, and the new girl in school Sistine, he tries to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief. This stars Christian Convery, Madalen Mills, Sam Trammell, Katharine McPhee, Dennis Quaid, and Queen Latifah. This sounds like a good story that is kind of anti-Tiger King, but they're also probably trying to latch onto the popularity of that Netflix series (and tigers in general) anyway. Take a look.
MOVIES
People

People

172K+
Followers
35K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy