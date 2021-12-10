Dennis Quaid Says Wife Laura Is 'the Love of My Life': 'We Have the Most Incredible Relationship'

"It's our tiger to save!" The Avenue has unveiled an official trailer for a family adventure movie called The Tiger Rising, about some kids trying to save a tiger. Opening in theaters in January, on VOD in February. "Let Your Imagination Run." Based on the NY Times best-selling book. A young boy discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home after he moves to rural Florida. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May, and the new girl in school Sistine, he tries to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief. This stars Christian Convery, Madalen Mills, Sam Trammell, Katharine McPhee, Dennis Quaid, and Queen Latifah. This sounds like a good story that is kind of anti-Tiger King, but they're also probably trying to latch onto the popularity of that Netflix series (and tigers in general) anyway. Take a look.

