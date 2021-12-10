Natural Bridge State Park hosts its annual Luminary Nights and Festival of Trees

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Gulf Breeze Hospital will host their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2. The event will begin at the main entrance of Gulf Breeze Hospital, located at 1110 Gulf Breeze Parkway, at 5:30 p.m. Members of Gulf Breeze Hospital Auxiliary, leaders from the Gulf Breeze...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Academy of Careers and Technology in Beckley hosted its annual Festival of Trees Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Kids in each program work together to decorate a special tree that represents tools and skills they’ll use in their future careers. Principal Charles Pack Jr. said it’s a tradition that allows students […]
LOS ANGELES — It started 30 years ago, with donated light strings and under a dozen people singing carols in a median on Glendale Boulevard. Now, on Dec. 12, the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival will shut the street down for the latest edition of the annual neighborhood event. “Now...
Discovery Depot Children’s Museum is hosting their 22nd annual ‘Festival of Trees’ tomorrow evening. All proceeds will go to the help with the operation of the non profit museum. They have added an online auction which is doubling as the silent auction this year. The link to that is available on their Facebook page. Executive director Denise Bradburn joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the museum and the event.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the University of Southern Mississippi will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration. The event is sponsored by the Student Government Association, the University’s youngest tradition, and will start at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Aubrey K. Lucas Administration Building.
After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd turned out on Thursday night for the annual Bristol Christmas parade. The parade is a program of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and featured more than 150 floats from local businesses, civic and volunteer organizations, church groups, bands and schools.
The Neptune Township Committee invites local families to get into the holiday spirit by attending the first-ever community Winter Festival scheduled for Sat., Dec. 18. The festive event, featuring music, a toy and coat giveaway, hot chocolate and more will be held at Midtown Commons Park between 1 and 4 p.m.
McKeesport’s Renziehausen Park was alive with the Christmas spirit Thursday as the 2021 Festival of Trees celebrated its opening night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
The 39th annual Safeway Providence Festival of Trees will welcome the holiday season with one-of-a-kind events. We invite you to join us as we celebrate “On This Winter's Night.” Proceeds from this year's events benefit Providence Children’s Health, specifically providing safety and hope through our Safety Net for Families Fund, bring respite care and peace of mind to families of our Center for Medically Fragile Children, and support families and their well being through our Swindells Resource Center.
The Family Tree Center and Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host its 36th Annual Festival of Trees event Thursday Dec. 2 through Saturday Dec. 4 at the MetraPark Pavilion. There will be a Winter Wonderland with 28 beautifully decorated trees to be auctioned off in live and...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Museum is full of Christmas trees, and its all for organizations and businesses to showcase themselves. The museum invited those organizations and businesses in the community to bring out a Christmas tree and decorate it to their liking, for the museum’s annual ‘Festival of Trees.’
Enjoy hot dogs, fresh popcorn, Christmas cookies, coffee, hot cider, cocoa, wassail and candy canes from Santa & Mrs Claus. Enjoy live music, crafts, a live nativity and a buddy the elf snow throw. We will also be Accepting donations to Argyle Food Bank and toys for Angel Tree.
A Festival of Trees will be hosted by the Mustang Parks and Recreation staff from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Town Center. The free event will have a snow globe, food trucks and Santa pictures. Attendees are advised to bring their own cameras. For more information, call the Parks and Rec front desk at 405-376-3411. ACTIVE ADULTS CENTER • The Active Adults Center is operating with limited hours…
Brookdale Murray is hosting its annual Christmas of Trees competition. Each year local businesses compete in the Festival of Trees decorating contest that benefits the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry. This year's contest will begin Thursday with the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., where the community will be able...
REDDING — Hot chocolate, snacks, music, and holiday spirit will be in good supply on the Redding Green this Saturday as the town hosts its annual tree lighting. The Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Scout Troop 306 and the Redding Lions Club to host the event, which begins at 2 p.m. and ends around 5 p.m. Rudolph the Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman will also be in attendance, according to the town’s press release.
“The Salt Line’s 10th Annual Christmas Tree Lot. The Salt Line Navy Yard is hosting their 10th annual Christmas Tree Lot adjacent to the restaurant (79 Potomac Ave, SE); proceeds go to the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation. The lot is open now through the holidays. Hours of operation are:. Monday...
Fri 12/17 @ 6-8PM Make some space for meditation, reflection, and enjoyment of nature during the yuletide season with a Winter Solstice Luminary Walk, courtesy of the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes and the Shaker Historical Society. Luminary candles will light South Park Boulevard between the close-by two organizations, which...
As part of its 200th year anniversary, St. James Church is holding a Festival of Trees. Each class at Augustinian Academy as well as groups and individuals from St. James Parish have decorated trees which will be up for bid. Trees can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Augustinian Academy gym accessible from South Mechanic Street.
