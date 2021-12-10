Capital City Mambo sauce now available at some KFC locations

KFC is bringing back its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the holidays, starting Tuesday. Sold exclusively on the Walmart Inc. site, the item is available while supplies last. The fried chicken chain is also offering up to eight firelog customers the chance to win a stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin, located on a nature preserve in Kentucky, that includes a gourmet dinner prepared by KFC's head chef, Chris Scott. On Monday, KFC announced the limited-time launch of Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce in the Washington, D.C. area, Dallas and Atlanta. Capital City is a Black woman-owned business. Mambo sauce was introduced in the 1950s and has been a part of Black food culture in D.C., according to KFC, and has expanded to Chinese and Korean takeout restaurants since. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum stock is up 18.7% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 22.3% for the period.

