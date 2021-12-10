ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital City Mambo sauce now available at some KFC locations

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKFC has added Capital City Mambo Sauce to the menu at locations in Maryland, as well as KFC restaurants in Dallas and Atlanta. The sauce will be available as a condiment for a limited time. Capital City Mambo Sauce is entrepreneur Arsha Jones’ version of the hot and sweet...

wtop.com

