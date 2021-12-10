ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actual Experience PLC (ACTA)

 4 days ago

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data...

Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)

Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems...
Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company’s bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting. Victorian Plumbing Group plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Skelmersdale, United Kingdom.
Mila Resources PLC (MILA)

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a natural resources company with a focus on the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.
Gelion PLC (GELN)

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Eveleigh, Australia.
Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC (DFCH)

(Reuters) - Niche corporate lender Distribution Finance Capital (L:DFCH) (DFC) said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Chris Dailey had left the company following an internal...
devops.com

Briding the Developer Experience (DevX) Gap

They say our past experiences have an impact on how we view life and our general outlook. Routine behaviours and patterns become a program that we follow day in, day out. We stop using our minds to their fullest potential and become trapped in unquestioning, continual cycles of process and emotion.
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
2 Tech Stocks to Buy on this Market Dip

It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The good news is that market volatility breeds opportunity if investors don’t panic and are patient to buy some of the highest-quality names at a deep discount to their fair value. Currently, two names are beginning to look much more interesting from a valuation standpoint within the Nasdaq-100, with these being PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The fear is that due to persistently high inflationary readings, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could accelerate tapering of its bond purchases and potentially pull forward the initial rate hike. This has had an outsized impact on the Nasdaq-100 Index, given that this is where the valuations are the most expensive, which has only been able to be justified by the low-interest-rate environment we’re in currently.
3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
