Actual Experience PLC (ACTA)

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Eveleigh, Australia.
Comments / 0