Buying Cars

Best midsize cars for 2021

By Andrew Krok
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidsize cars were once the titans of the automotive industry. Featuring some of the most recognizable names to ever roll off the factory floor, this segment used to be the go-to for empty nesters, growing families, you name it. While crossovers have taken some wind out of midsize cars' sails, they're...

CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
Consumer Reports.org

Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?

Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota are once again the most reliable brands in our annual auto reliability brand rankings, with just a slight reshuffling that saw Lexus earn the top spot and Toyota slide to number three. This year the top five are rounded out by Infiniti, which saw a significant improvement in reliability, and Buick, which moved one spot to number five this year.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Certified preowned cars are the best used cars. Here's why

New car shopping remains a bear amid supply shortages. Where you'll likely find better luck is in the used car market, but buying used opens up unique risks like maintenance and costly repairs. There's a middle ground to all of this, though: certified preowned cars. Certified preowned, or CPO, cars...
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

Best SUV for Snow: 10 Great Choices

Winter is either around the corner or already unleashing its full, snow-spewing furry. There’s no escaping its cold embrace. But life doesn’t stop just because it’s frosty and slippery outside. We have busy lives, with places to go and people to see. Regardless of the worst winter has in store...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
