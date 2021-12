Noah Vedral won’t go down without a chance to fight. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano did not directly say Vedral will open spring practice as the starting quarterback when speaking to a small group of beat reporters Sunday night following the Scarlet Knights’ season-ending banquet in East Brunswick. But he made it clear heralded freshman Gavin Wimsatt will need to win the job if he is to get the nod for the 2022 season opener at Boston College, and that others will have their chance as well.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO