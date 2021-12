MacKenzie Porter collaboration reigns in US and Canada. Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch reigns the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a second week with his buzzed-about “Thinking ‘Bout You” collaboration with MacKenzie Porter, while ruling the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week in the US and Canada’s Mediabase Country Airplay chart. This marks Lynch’s eighth US and second Canadian No. 1 at country radio, as well as his third career chart-topper as a songwriter, plus Porter’s first US and fourth Canadian No. 1.

