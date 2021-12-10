ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

December 10 in NYR history: The best rivalry in hockey begins

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on December 10 in the history of the New York Rangers. There is one team guaranteed to inflame the passions of the Blueshirts faithful like no other when they come to play at Madison Square Garden. That team is the New York Islanders and on this date in 1972...

bluelinestation.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

December 13 in NYR history: Revenge against the Canadiens

What happened on December 13 in the history of the New York Rangers. The Montreal Canadiens are a team the New York Rangers would rather not talk about. They have lost 335 times to Montreal, more than any other NHL team. Their points percentage of .394 is the worst against any team in the NHL. Let’s not even talk about the 24 Stanley Cups the Canadiens have won, compared to the four for the Rangers.
NHL
NHL

Devils Face Flyers for Second Time in Seven Days | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils and Flyers play for the final time this season, this time in Philadelphia. The Devils travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, in the second straight road contest for New Jersey. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kontos
Person
Vic Hadfield
FanSided

Rangers’ show some flaws in tough 4-2 loss to Avs

The New York Rangers played a better game against the Avalanche than they did in New York last week, but they didn’t have the same excuses that made that game a “schedule loss.” They had yet another slow start and took too many penalties and were never able to gain and hold momentum. Still, it was a one-goal game until the last minute and the Rangers were inches away from tying the game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Nhl Team#Nyr#Islanders#World#Nhl Entry Draft#The Toronto Marlboros#Ohl
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

201K+
Followers
391K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy