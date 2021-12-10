Clint Hurdle returns to the Colorado Rockies, named as special assistant to the general manager

Could the Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians be trade partners if the Rockies are looking to move on from one of their starting outfielders from Opening Day 2021?. In a mid-October article ranking the assets with the highest possibility of being traded by the Colorado Rockies, Nick Groke of The Athletic listed Raimel Tapia at the top of Colorado’s list. The 27-year-old outfielder was the starting left fielder for the Rockies on Opening Day this past season and had moments of magic at the plate and in the field, but they were too few and far between. His OPS+ of 80 in 533 plate appearances with a ground ball rate of 67.4% (the highest single-season number for any qualified batter since 2012) has the Rockies wondering if Tapia is still a fit in Denver.

