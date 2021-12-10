Clint Hurdle returns to the Colorado Rockies, named as special assistant to the general manager

If there’s one thing the Colorado Rockies can be counted on to do, it’s rely on what’s familiar. The return of former Rox manager Clint Hurdle is the latest example of that, though this time he won’t serve as the club’s skipper. Hurdle is back in the organization as a special assistant to the general manager, as first reported by Tracy Ringolsby of Inside the Seams. He’ll work alongside Bill Schmidt mainly in the area of player development, notes Ringolsby. Hurdle served as a minor league instructor for the Rockies early in the franchise’s existence before finding a spot on the big league staff and later played a big part in the big league development of many of the players who made up the 2007 National League championship squad.
