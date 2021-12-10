Child killed in shooting at home of police officer’s family

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead following a shooting at the Rio Rancho home of the family of a Santa Fe police officer.

Police said responding Rancho Rio Police Department officers on Wednesday found the child with a gunshot wound and that live-saving efforts by officers and paramedics were unsuccessful, local news outlets reported.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident.

The Santa Fe Police Department said it was aware of the “tragic death of a young child” involving a department employee and said the incident was being investigated by the Rio Rancho Police Department.