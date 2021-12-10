Body of woman who went overboard during ferry trip found

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — The body of a woman who went overboard during a ferry trip in Rhode Island earlier this week has been recovered, police said Friday.

The 39-year-old woman’s body was found at around noon Thursday in the waters just off Bristol, according to a statement from Portsmouth police.

Passengers on the ferry from Bristol to Prudence Island reported seeing the woman fall overboard into Narragansett Bay at about 6 p.m. Monday, authorities said. The report set off a large search mission involving both the Coast Guard and local authorities.

Crews covered 39 square nautical miles over 10 hours before suspending the search, the Coast Guard said.

The woman was a resident of Prudence Island, which is part of the town of Portsmouth, police said.

Other passengers told investigators that she was alone of the deck and “it appeared that the woman intentionally climbed over the railing and entered the water,” police said.