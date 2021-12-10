Judge denies bail for suspect in slaying of Chicago man, 71

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a man charged with fatally shooting a 71-year-old man as he was walking to buy a newspaper in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Alphonso Joyner faces first-degree murder and firearms charges in the death of Woom Sing Tse, who died Tuesday after being shot multiple times. Police said Joyner shot at Tse 22 times, including as he lay helpless on the ground.

“This was an execution,” Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad said Thursday before denying bail for Joyner, who is due back in court Dec. 29.

Tse, who moved to the U.S. from China about 50 years ago, retired nine years ago after working in a restaurant. He had three children and nine grandchildren, said his son, William Tse.

“I’m speechless,” he said. “We just want justice.”

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said Tse was shot while walking from his home to buy a newspaper, and the shooting was captured on multiple video surveillance cameras.

Joyner was arrested 11 miles away on the Kennedy Expressway about an hour later with a loaded gun, Murphy said. Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, he said.

“Sometimes individuals just do evil things and that’s the situation we have here,” Murphy said.