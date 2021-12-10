ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Judge denies bail for suspect in slaying of Chicago man, 71

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a man charged with fatally shooting a 71-year-old man as he was walking to buy a newspaper in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Alphonso Joyner faces first-degree murder and firearms charges in the death of Woom Sing Tse, who died Tuesday after being shot multiple times. Police said Joyner shot at Tse 22 times, including as he lay helpless on the ground.

“This was an execution,” Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad said Thursday before denying bail for Joyner, who is due back in court Dec. 29.

Tse, who moved to the U.S. from China about 50 years ago, retired nine years ago after working in a restaurant. He had three children and nine grandchildren, said his son, William Tse.

“I’m speechless,” he said. “We just want justice.”

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said Tse was shot while walking from his home to buy a newspaper, and the shooting was captured on multiple video surveillance cameras.

Joyner was arrested 11 miles away on the Kennedy Expressway about an hour later with a loaded gun, Murphy said. Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, he said.

“Sometimes individuals just do evil things and that’s the situation we have here,” Murphy said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened” but he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still detained.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Indonesian court sends to jail elephant poacher and traders

IDI, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court on Wednesday handed down prison sentences for five men accused of being involved in killing a Sumatran elephant and illegally trading its ivory, as local conservation authorities look to protect the endangered species. The court in Aceh convicted the men of violating...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy