ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Protester accused of pepper spraying police is acquitted

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man charged with pepper spraying San Diego police officers during a heated protest last year has been acquitted of all charges.

A jury on Thursday found Denzel Draughn, 29, not guilty of eight felonies: two counts of using tear gas on officers and six counts of resisting officers, the Union-Tribune reported.

Prosecutors contented that Draughn pepper sprayed 11 officers during the protest against police violence in downtown San Diego on Aug. 28, 2020.

The charges stemmed from a confrontation between officers and protesters during a demonstration five days after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis.

Deputy Public Defender Damian Lowe told jurors Draughn sprayed the officers because he saw a group of them tackling a man to the ground, then punching and kicking him.

“From his point of view, these officers are attacking these protesters,” Lowe said during opening statements.

Attempts by the Union-Tribune to reach Lowe and Draughn on Thursday were unsuccessful. District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office declined to comment on the acquittal.

Draughn’s case garnered support from some community members, in part because he was initially detained on $750,000 bail — which supporters said was an excessive amount. During arraignment, a judge lowered bail to $150,000, and Draughn posted bail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy