The Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Tuskegee University have formed a partnership to develop new biodegradable materials for use in buildings, transportation and biomedical applications. The collaboration combines ORNL's expertise in bioscience, high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing with Tuskegee's focus on biomaterials research and fosters opportunities for joint research and the exchange of information between institutions. Tuskegee's Department of Materials Science and Engineering students will work with ORNL researchers in manufacturing science and gain access to DOE's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL through a memorandum of understanding agreement.

TUSKEGEE, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO