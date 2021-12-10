ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Slater On Filming Mamma Mia! With Meryl Streep And Colin Firth - Exclusive

By Amy Mackelden
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since joining "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013, professional dancer Emma Slater has had huge success, eventually even winning Season 24 alongside Rashad Jennings. Slater just finished up Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," in which she placed 7th with her celebrity partner, country superstar Jimmie Allen. "Jimmie Allen is...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Mamma Mia’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

They’re still dancing queens! The cast of Mamma Mia quickly stole viewers’ hearts when the film debuted in 2008 — and the movie’s popularity has only grown since. Meryl Streep stars as Donna Sheridan, a down-on-her-luck inn owner living on Greek island Kalokairi with daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). As Sophie prepares for her wedding, she gets curious about the identity of her father and invites three of her mother’s former flames to stay with them before the ceremony. Based on the 1999 jukebox musical of the same name, the characters weave the romantic tale through some of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper” and “The Winner Takes It All.”
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Meryl Streep Thought Jonah Hill Was Comparing Her to This Farm Animal

Jonah Hill's been referring to Meryl Streep as the GOAT while doing press for their upcoming film, Don't Look Up. Little did she know he meant the Greatest of All Time and not a cute little farm animal. The comical moment apparently happened Monday while the cast was doing a...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Mamma Mia and Star Trek: Discovery stars in new rom-com

An exciting new rom-com starring Lily James and Shazad Latif is in the works – and our first look at What's Love Got to Do With It? is here already. Starring Mamma Mia! star Lily James and Star Trek: Discovery's Shazad Latif, What's Love Got to Do With It? bills itself as a "cross-cultural British rom-com".
MOVIES
Footwear News

Meryl Streep Wows in Floral Trim Coat & Red Velvet Scalloped Pumps for ‘Today’

Legendary actress Meryl Streep stopped by NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to chat about her latest star-studded film “Don’t Look Up,” which had its world premiere in New York City Sunday night. The award-winning leading lady dressed stylishly for the appearance, sporting a heather gray Tanya Taylor “Cadence” coat featuring a cheerful floral lining and belted waist in the same pattern. The cozy outerwear piece with white trimming goes for $765. Underneath, she wore a coordinating floral-print dress. For shoes, Streep slipped into a vibrant pair of red velvet pumps designed with a scalloped vamp detail. The holiday-ready style effortlessly complimented the colors in her coat. The 72-year-old “Mamma Mia!” star also donned understated glasses, as she often does, and oversized gold hoop earrings. In Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Streep portrays the president of the United States while Jonah Hill, who accompanied her on “Today” to promote the film, plays her son and chief of staff. Shop the look, inspired by Meryl Streep, ahead. To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Pointed-Toe Pumps, $600; farfetch.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140; nordstrom.com To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Suede Pumps, $60 (was $109); saksoff5th.com Flip through the gallery for a look at Meryl Streep’s shoe style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Rashad Jennings
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Pierce Brosnan
TODAY.com

Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

In the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” an offbeat comedy about a comet hurtling toward Earth, Meryl Streep portrays the president of the United States and Jonah Hill plays her son and chief of staff. As they join TODAY in person, Streep reveals that Hill has been calling her a GOAT without her knowing that it stands for “greatest of all time.” “She’s the best,” Hill says.Dec. 7, 2021.
MOVIES
mediafeed.org

30 glorious Meryl Streep movies to stream this weekend

Meryl Streep is considered by many to be the greatest actress of her generation. Known for her extensive range of characters and accents, Meryl’s natural chameleon ability dates all the way back to her acting days at Vasser College and Yale School of Drama. Over a 45 year career, she’s received 407 award nominations, winning 177 of them. Here are 30 movies featuring Meryl Streep in a variety of roles listed from good to bad, as rated by Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jennifer Lawrence had to explain G.O.A.T. to Meryl Streep

The fact that Meryl Streep didn't know what "G.O.A.T." means proves that she is just that. Jennifer Lawrence told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that while filming "Don't Look Up" with Streep, the cast would "offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T." -- abbreviation for the "greatest of all time." "And...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Confirms Meryl Streep “Is Fam Now” After Meeting Her At “Don’t Look Up” Premiere

72-year-old Meryl Streep has had a career like few others. Over the years, the actress has appeared in beloved classics such as Mamma Mia!, The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her, and Sophie‘s Choice, amassing a fan base who absolutely adores her. Her most recent project, a forthcoming Netflix original titled Don’t Look Up, sees her step into the shoes of the President of the United States.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Pinewood Studios
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy