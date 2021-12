University of Georgia College of Engineering professor S. Edward Law has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. NAI Fellows must be involved in creating or facilitating inventions that make a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and welfare of society. Becoming an NAI Fellow is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to academic inventors. According to the organization, $3 trillion in revenue has been generated based on NAI Fellow discoveries. NAI Fellows’ research and entrepreneurship have resulted in more than 42,700 issued U.S. patents, 13,000 licensed technologies and 3,200 new companies—not to mention more than 1 million jobs created, according to NAI.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO