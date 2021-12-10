ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nubank, HashiCorp provide startup market with end-of-year IPO wins

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe made it to the end! But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have work to do. We do. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. This morning, we’re parsing the final IPO prices of both...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

2022 Predictions for Cannabis Industry

The U.S. cannabis industry is on track to hit almost $25 billion in sales, according to New Frontier Data. Vivien Azer, managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen, and Russell Stanley, managing director and equity research at Beacon Securities Limited, join Cheddar News to give their predictions for the budding industry in 2022.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Hashicorp#Startup#Nubank#Software Company#Exchange#Ipo Hashicorp#Renaissance Capital
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Self-driving technology company Luminar to buy back $250 million of its own shares, stock rallies 9% premarket

Self-driving technology company Luminar Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it will buy back $250 million of its own Class A stock, starting after market open. The company will finance the move using part of the proceeds from a private financing. Founder and Chief Executive Austin Russell will also buy shares in the open market, along with other board members and management. The news sent the stock up 9% premarket. Shares have fallen 57% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, -0.22% slipped 0.22% to $333.74 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.14%. falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.30%. falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Meta Platforms...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Village Farms to trade on Nasdaq and delist from TSX

Village Farms International Inc. , the Vancouver-based cannabis company, said Tuesday it received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange, as of Dec. 31. Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where they have traded since 2019. "The company believes the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining a TSX listing," Village Farms said. Shares of Village Farms are down nearly 38% so far this year, compared to a drop of about 26% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Space SPACs and the Public Market

We saw a number of space companies go public this past year, and many took the SPAC merger route to get there. Redwire, Rocket Lab and Astra will talk about their respective paths to the public markets, and what it’s meant for their companies and the industry.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $21.33 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.26% to $44.13 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy