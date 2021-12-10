Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier, in another sign of the ongoing inflation pressure that is hurting President Joe Biden's approval ratings. The US producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8 percent in November...
Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing. Business Report: Highest rental car rates across the nation. Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM HST. Hawaii was not the most expensive place to rent a...
Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bexar County reached an unemployment rate of 13.8%, as businesses closed for safety mitigations, according to Workforce Solutions. In March 2020, the CARES Act was passed, giving extra unemployment compensation to those in need. In addition, the state of Texas provided an extra $300 weekly supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
FLORENCE — Residents were presented with three options on Monday for a bridge that would connect west Florence with Alabama Highway 20.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.9% in November, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.8%, the highest figure in four decades. The CPI’s increase is the largest increase in four decades, up from October’s 6.2% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday morning. Experts surveyed by CNBC projected inflation would increase 0.7% in November, translating to a 6.7% gain on a year-over-year basis.
D.A. gives gifts to elementary students in Colorado Springs. Celebrating the Winter Solstice with Mountain Song Community School. Aspen Camp of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing in need of repairs, funds. Indy Give! 2021: Rocky Mountain Pace. Letecia Stauch hearing, Stauch once again does not appear in court. Supporting...
US and European stocks initially advanced on Friday despite data showing that US inflation rose to a near 40-year high, but later gave up much of if not all of their gains. Government data showed US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982.
The latest measure of inflation is projected to show another eye-popping figure as the price of everyday consumer goods soared higher in November. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index on Friday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran last month. Economists expect the gauge – which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents – to show that prices surged 6.8% in November from the year-ago period, toppling the previous month's 31-year high of 6.2%. On a month-to-month basis, economists forecast the index would rise by 0.7%.
FLORENCE, Ore. -- The supply chain crisis has left businesses across the country waiting for essential supplies, including ones on Oregon's coast. “Under normal circumstances, usually it's anywhere from two days to two weeks, and now it's months on end,” said Daniel Lofy, the owner of Lofy Construction, about the delays.
SHEFFIELD — The city council has authorized Mayor Steve Stanley to begin the process to revoke the business license for Jokers of the Shoals after a shooting last week in the parking lot left one man dead and two others injured.
Inflation in October rose faster than at any point in 31 years—and even that point in 1990 was only a momentary blip from oil prices in the run up to the Gulf War. The current inflation surge looks likely to last a while—well into next year. And that hasn’t happened in the U.S. since the 1970s and ‘80s.
As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has surged in recent months affecting both retailers and consumers alike. In fact, 56% of retailers have increased profits beyond inflation to boost profitability, according to a Digital.com survey. “What’s interesting about our findings is that more than half of respondents...
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his message that the U.S. central bank would keep inflation in check and said for the second time in two days that officials should consider speeding up how quickly they withdraw policy support. “We’ve seen inflation be more persistent. We’ve seen the...
WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at rebuilding the public's trust in government by making it easier to do things like renew passports, apply for Social Security benefits and get aid after natural disasters.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration's plan for health insurers to reimburse consumers for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests echoes a bygone era when the companies processed large volumes of claims from individuals — with paper receipts.
Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement that would voluntarily reduce Colorado River water to the lower basin states by 500,000 acre-feet — enough to supply about 750,000 households for a year — for both 2022 and 2023.
MUSCLE SHOALS — Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority members are expected to sign a document that ensures the Cherokee Industrial Landfill remains open for at least 60 days while the authority and the landfill operator iron out issues regarding tipping fees and the disposal of leachate.
