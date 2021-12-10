ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

It Could Be This Evening Before I-80 in Wyoming Reopens

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in 19 to 21 hours. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in five to seven hours. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in seven to nine hours. 9:51 A.M. UPDATE:. As...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

118 MPH Wind Recorded In Wyoming Over The Weekend

A wind gust of 118 miles per hour was recorded near Clark, Wyoming on Saturday night, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. The agency says the gust was recorded at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night. Clark is a small community near Cody in Park County. The...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

85 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. The agency says winds of at least 80 miles per hour are possible between Cheyenne and Laramie, with higher gusts possible elsewhere. The agency posted...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1,500

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 30 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,502. Campbell, Laramie, and Natrona counties each had four recent deaths; Park and Sweetwater counties each had three; Fremont and Lincoln counties each had two; and Albany, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Sheridan, and Washakie counties each added one.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Evanston, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Politicians “Furious” with Federal EDA Grant Awards

Governor Mark Gordon, Senator Barrasso, Senator Lummis, and Congresswoman Cheney blasted the Biden Administration after Wyoming coal communities were conspicuously left out of the finalists for the Economic Development Administration’s $1 Billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” and specifically the Coal Communities Commitment program. The federal government’s...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: Snow, 75+ MPH Gusts Could Cause Issues Wednesday

Blowing snow will be a concern across portions of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Wednesday, where light snow and hurricane-force winds are expected. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. 230 PM 12/14 Update – High Wind Headlines remain in effect Wednesday for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Wydot
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: It Hasn’t Been This Windy in 15 Years

If you think it's been windier than normal in southeast Wyoming the past few months, you'd be right. According to a Facebook post, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued 27 High Wind Warnings so far this 2021-2022 season, the most in the last 15 seasons to date. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Ancestor Of The Crocodile Found In Wyoming. You Said What Now?

One of the best parts about living in Wyoming is all of the great wildlife and nature that we have at our disposal. There are animals here that you don't see anywhere else. Let's take a look at the prairie dog for instance. You can't find those guys all over the country. Same thing with the pronghorns. It's just interesting.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Laramie Live

Watch! Wyoming Rancher Holds Morning Meeting With Cows

I could only imagine working a ranch in Wyoming. The only relevant experience I would have is working on my Grandfather's Southern Illinois farm growing up. Getting up early, collecting eggs, pulling weeds out of the bean field, picking and shucking corn. It was a lot of work, but I don't think my experience would surpass 5 out of 10 on what a Wyoming rancher does, day to day.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

PhotoFest! Casper Basketball Tournament

Casper played host to one of the season-opening basketball tournaments over the weekend. The visiting teams made it to town before the weather changed course and there were some very competitive games. Kelly Walsh and Natrona were the hosts with Rock Springs, Green River, Laramie, and Cheyenne South making the trip to the Oil City.
CASPER, WY
Laramie Live

6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution. The agency issued the following...
RAWLINS, WY
Laramie Live

Three More Capitol Avenue Bronzes to Be Installed Wednesday

Three more bronzes will be installed along Capitol Avenue in downtown Cheyenne Wednesday, the city announced Tuesday. The pieces -- “Norma’s Calf” by Rich Haines, “Dakota Wind” by Martha Pettigrew, and “Promise of the Prairie” by George Lundeen -- are the second in a series of 28 bronzes that will eventually be installed on the corners of Capitol Avenue from the Cheyenne Depot to the Wyoming State Capitol.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy