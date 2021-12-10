ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Kentucky coaches visit Dane Key, Kiyaunta Goodwin

Courtesy of Dane Key | @DaneKey12

Kentucky’s coaches are on the road, but aren’t straying too far from home. The day before the start of Citrus Bowl practice and an enormous recruiting weekend, Vince Marrow visited a pair of in-state prospects, Dane Key and Kiyaunta Goodwin.

The Wildcats’ success recruiting within the state has made the travel less of a burden down the homestretch. Kentucky secured commitments from three of the top four players in the state, with five total in-state commitments. Key and Goodwin are the highest-ranked players, each considered top 250 prospects.

Marrow was accompanied by Mark Stoops and Liam Coen for the visit to the Key’s household. KSR cannot confirm that Ryan Lemond crashed the party, but let’s be honest, he probably did.

Marrow hit I-64 to Louisville for a pitstop at Aspirations Gym. In addition to Goodwin, cornerback commit Elijah Reed and former UofL receiver Jordan Watkins spent time with Kentucky’s associate head coach. Marrow will return to South Louisville today with Stoops for another in-home visit with Goodwin.

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

