SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... There was much to love about the opening segment with three excellent acts in Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Brock, in particular, though was a revelation to watch switch from buddy rom-com mode to impassioned beast. The attack on Team Zayn was startling and appropriately chaotic. The feud with Lesnar and Roman Reigns is high-key the biggest storyline in WWE but low-key the most nuanced, well told program in years. Extra credit to the more than passable moose segment between Brock and Adam Pearce.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO