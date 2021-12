HAVERTOWN, PA — AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) has reported net income of $3,326,000, or $0.45 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2021 compared to net income of $798,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $4,963,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,391,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $16,236,000 and $26,743,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and $9,256,000 and $13,462,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2021.

