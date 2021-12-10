ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Clip Shows the First Minute of the Movie

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now seven days away before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas in North America and everyone has been excited thanks to the appearances of the villains from the past Spider-Man films and the rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will show up. While we're all waiting to see...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Kevin Feige
epicstream.com

Eternals Disney+ Release Date Announced

It has been more than a month since the theatrical release of Eternals and the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick enjoyed a successful box office run. Now it's time for the film to be available to home viewers. Eternals is finally coming to Disney+ early next year!. The official Eternals Twitter...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Bugle#Mcu
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
ABC News

Spider-Man villains from past movies reunite for 'No Way Home' teaser

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, who played Spider-Man villains in three previous films, have reunited for a new promotional spot for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Dafoe is back as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin from 2002's "Spider-Man," Molina returns as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock from 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and Foxx is back as Maxwell Dillon/Electro from 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

12 Must-See Movies This Holiday Season, From a New ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Sure, there’s certainly plenty to look forward to in the coming year, but 2021 has been an impressive one for movies—and many of the best films are either now playing in theaters or landing in the next few weeks. There’s auteur Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age dramedy Licorice Pizza, which explores the follies of youth with a tender touch; Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, boasting Joaquin Phoenix’s most heartfelt turn yet as a middle-age radio journalist tasked with caring for his estranged 9-year-old nephew; Flee, an animated documentary about a gay Afghan refugee’s traumatic voyage to the West; and Red Rocket, a laceratingly funny character study centered on an aging adult film star trying to get his life back on track, from the talented Sean Baker.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

The Original Plan For SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Movie Involved Kraven The Hunter

According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home was originally a completely different movie, a movie that involved the introduction of classic Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter. Holland recently talked about director Jon Watts’ initial plan in an interview with Collider, saying:. "For a long time, there was going...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy