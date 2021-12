This week’s WWE Main Event was taped at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee before Monday’s Raw. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Tamina to retain (5:30) Last week, there was a non-title 24/7 match on Main Event between R-Truth and Reggie, but they went one further this week and actually put the title on the line. This was a little clumsy at the start, but got stronger toward the end. While it was nice to see a title bout on Main Event for once, this was as missable as you might expect.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO