Live updates: Winter season kicks off with opening weekend basketball tournaments

By Lyzz Stallings, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

Today is the official opening day of games and meets for the winter season, which means the traditional basketball opening weekend tournaments.

Follow the GameTimePA coverage team for live updates Friday and Saturday from courts across District 3, from Franklin to Adams to York to Lebanon counties. Check out the blog for scores, commentary and video.

And keep track of your team and the rest of the league throughout the season with our stats database. Bookmark it for schedules, box scores, standings and league leaders.

Basketball preview coverage

York/Adams | Team-by-team preview for boys' basketball | Team-by-team preview for girls basketball | A York County superstar won't play basketball this season

Franklin | New coach brings plenty of experience to Greencastle-Antrim

Lebanon | Previewing the season from A to Z | 5 things to know about boys' hoops | 5 things to know about girls' hoops

Sports Editor Lyzz Stallings has been a part of high school sports coverage -- and beyond -- since 1998. For musings on prep sports, parenting, reality shows and 80s music, follow her on Twitter @LyzzStallings or text/call at 717-891-6251.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Live updates: Winter season kicks off with opening weekend basketball tournaments

