Grey's Anatomy Season 18, Episode 8 Spoilers: Fall Finale Expectations

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? If you’re eager to get an answer to that, we’ve got it within — plus a whole heap of details about the show’s future!. Unfortunately, the first part of looking ahead involves sharing a little bit of bad news — there is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air tonight. This is the final week of a planned two-week hiatus, with the goal here being for the network to come back on December 9. (They also don’t want to air against Annie Live! over on NBC.) There are two more episodes coming this month — the first will showcase more of the aftermath of Dean’s death. Meanwhile, the second will be more of a holiday-themed installment; after everything we’ve seen these characters go through, won’t it be nice to see them having some sort of celebration?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO