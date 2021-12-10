ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Brings Back Statewide Mask Mandate To Slow COVID-19 Spread

By Justin Gould
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – New York’s Governor has announced new steps to crackdown on the spread of COVID-19 this fall, including reviving the state’s mask requirement. Governor Kathy Hochul Friday announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine...

Comments / 24

upstate New York
4d ago

you know what the hardest part of 15days to flatten the curve is? day 621

