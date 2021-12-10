LA-Based The Filharmonic To Perform First Concert Since Start Of Pandemic

It’s a particular time of year known as tamal season, which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts at least up until the New Year. The city itself becomes infused with the frenetic energy of everyone attempting to secure the bag of masa goodness. Gente flocks to their favorite spot to grab their dozen upon dozens to take home and share with their families. Traditional Mexican-style tamales are made with prepared masa and contain fillings of red or green pork or beef, [jalapeño] rajas con queso, and various sweet incarnations, including the sometimes elusive strawberry tamal. This being L.A., we’re fortunate to have a variety of Central and South American-style tamales available for our enjoyment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO