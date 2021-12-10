ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA-Based The Filharmonic To Perform First Concert Since Start Of Pandemic

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based a capella sensations The Filharmonic will perform...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Master Chorale to host first in-person concert since 2019

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is set to perform its first in-person concert since 2019: “The Glory of the Holidays,” featuring holiday favorites and timeless masterpieces. “We are overjoyed to be presenting our first live concert since 2019,” said Allan Petker, the chorale’s artistic director. “The title of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

PHOTOS: Vicente Fernández Through the Years

Vicente Fernández, one of Mexico's biggest cultural icons, died at age 81, Noticias Telemundo reports. The king of ranchera music sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies in a decades-long career that brought him international fame. His decades-long career earned him immense fame and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
KTLA.com

Radio host Big Boy remembers Vicente Fernández

“This one really hurts.” Radio host Big Boy remembers Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández, who died on Sunday at the age of 81. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 12, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Singer Alejandro Fernández pays tribute to father Vicente Fernández in touching post

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández paid loving tribute Sunday to his father, the legendary Vicente Fernández, who died this weekend at age 81. Alejandro Fernández, who followed in his dad’s musical footsteps from a young age, posted a series of sweet photos of the father-son duo sharing laughs and the stage throughout the cultural icon’s extraordinary […]
MUSIC
LATACO

Tamales are Christmas: Where to Find the Latest and Greatest Tamales in L.A. to Celebrate the 2021 Season

It’s a particular time of year known as tamal season, which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts at least up until the New Year. The city itself becomes infused with the frenetic energy of everyone attempting to secure the bag of masa goodness. Gente flocks to their favorite spot to grab their dozen upon dozens to take home and share with their families. Traditional Mexican-style tamales are made with prepared masa and contain fillings of red or green pork or beef, [jalapeño] rajas con queso, and various sweet incarnations, including the sometimes elusive strawberry tamal. This being L.A., we’re fortunate to have a variety of Central and South American-style tamales available for our enjoyment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Sensations#Hangouts#A Capella#Filharmonic
CBS LA

Stars Share Condolences Amid Passing Of Beloved Singer Vicente Fernández

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Condolences were pouring amid the passing of Vicente Fernández on Sunday. Estoy con el corazón roto. Don Chente conmigo fue un ángel toda la vida. El me quiso mucho y yo a él. Siempre que iba a Guadalajara venía a mis conciertos y lo único que me consuela el alma, en este momento, es que cada vez que nos veíamos le decía lo importante que era para mi. pic.twitter.com/gNvSNwGV99 — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) December 12, 2021 Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Belinda Carlisle on The Go-Go’s Renaissance: “There’s a Lack of Authenticity in Music”

This town is falling head over heels for The Go-Go’s all over again. The pop-punk quintet was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, and The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels, starring Lea DeLaria and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska 5000, is running at the Pasadena Playhouse until Dec. 10. “People assume that you’re put together by a Simon Cowell,” says lead singer Belinda Carlisle, 63. “But we put ourselves together. We had no idea how to play instruments, how to write songs, how to do anything. And going from that in 1978 to being probably the...
PASADENA, CA
FOXBusiness

Los Angeles crime wave forces celebrity designer to close her store: 'It's just such a scary time'

One celebrity fashion designer told FOX Business she has closed her store in Los Angeles, citing the recent spike in "grab and go" crimes that are taking place. Elle B. Mambetov is the owner of the boutique Elle B. Zhou, which had a location at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. The shopping mall has been the target of several "flash mob thefts," where individuals enter a store and run out with merchandise without paying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Cubs Found Under Picnic Table In Los Angeles

Two mountain lion cubs have been taken to a veterinary hospital after they were found underneath a picnic table in Southern California, according to ABC News. On November 29, a litter of four cubs was discovered outside an office building in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, according to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on Thursday (December 9). Officials believe the cubs were about six weeks old at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NME

Arcade Fire play first gig since COVID pandemic

Arcade Fire have performed their first gig since the COVID pandemic began. The band’s frontman Win Butler and multi-instrumentalist Régine Chassagne were on stage at Las Vegas’ Zarkana Theater on Saturday night (December 11) for Gala Games’ Galaverse crypto party. The band’s last in-person show was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Secret LA

The Legendary Vicente “Chente” Fernandez Has Died At The Age Of 81

The last living icon of Mexican ranchera music has passed away. On Sunday, December 13, Vicente “Chente” Fernandez, died at 81. Dubbed the Sinatra of the Mexican ranchera and the mariachi music, his captivating tenor voice positioned him as the undisputed king of the genre in Mexico and across the U.S., particularly in Southern California. Los Angeles being the fan capital of the late superstar, saw hundreds of adoring fans gathered around his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star to pay tribute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whidbeynewstimes.com

Musicians to perform for first time since pandemic began

Maureen Girard, a long-time South End piano instructor, is hosting an in-person holiday recital for her students for the first time in nearly two years next weekend. “Our music students have been carrying on with their music and doing a tremendous job during this time of COVID,” Girard wrote in an email.
MUSIC
pasadenanow.com

City Hosts First Citywide Convention Since Start of Pandemic

Visit Pasadena announced that Pasadena hosted its first citywide convention since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last week. The city welcomed more than 900 attendees from the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) for its Fall 2021 Conference and Exhibition, which took place at the Pasadena Convention Center from November 30 through December 2.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy