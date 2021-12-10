Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email here from the digital mortgage company's board of directors.

The move comes after Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)