Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

 4 days ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email here from the digital mortgage company's board of directors.

The move comes after Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
Detroit News

Better CEO ‘is taking time off’ after mass video firing uproar

Vishal Garg, chief executive officer of online mortgage lender Better, “is taking time off effective immediately,” the company’s board said in an email, following mass firings conducted via conference call that sparked outrage among employees. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will handle Better’s day-to-day operations and report...
KETV.com

Mortgage company CEO is taking time off after laying off 900 employees via Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who laid off 900 employees over a Zoom meeting that lasted less than three minutes, is taking time off from the company, Vice reported. "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg said on the Dec. 1 webinar. "Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately," he told them.
CNN

3 Better.com executives resign after CEO lays off 900 over Zoom

New York (CNN Business) — Days after Better.com's CEO unceremoniously fired 900 people over Zoom, several executives are handing in their resignation letters. Three of the companies top communications executives -- Tanya Gillogley, head of public relations, Melanie Hahn, head of public relations, and Patrick Lenihan, VP of communications -- all resigned, according to multiple media reports.
kiss951.com

Video: Better.com CEO Laid Off 900 Employees In 3 Minute Zoom Call

The end of the year should be about celebrating your staff, Christmas bonuses, and joy. But one company didn’t get that memo. About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok.
Reuters

UK's Cineworld to appeal $957 mln Cineplex ruling

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group will appeal a ruling by a Canadian court to pay C$1.23 billion ($956.68 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal, the British cinema operator said on Wednesday. Cineworld, which walked away from the $1.65 billion deal in mid-2020 citing breaches...
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
MarketWatch

Centene says CEO to retire, names five new board members; board to find new CEO

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
Reuters

Reuters

