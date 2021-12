WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges after they crashed into a building in Waterbury overnight, police said. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. at 315 Baldwin Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into the building which had a business on the ground floor and several apartments above it.

