Robert “Big Bob” Larsen, a Staten Island native and legendary basketball player at Port Richmond HS and eventually Wagner College, passed on from this world in October. The 83-year-old was known for sinking shots on the hardwood and later wheeling and dealing as a real estate executive -- though he spent time with the New York Knicks after a Hall of Fame career on Grymes Hill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, who passed in 2013, and is survived by the couple’s five children: Kirsten Forehand, Rob Larsen, Jr., Audra Williams, Kiara Zuzzio, and Colby Larsen, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO