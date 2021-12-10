ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin under pressure, two-year treasury yield rises to 21-month high as US inflation report looms

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin fell as bond yields rose ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could seal the deal for a faster unwinding of stimulus by the Federal Reserve (Fed). CoinDesk 20 data shows the cryptocurrency declined 1.5% to $47,900 in the past 24 hours, with prices down 2.25% for the...

AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food, and the US central bank is poised Wednesday to take a more aggressive stance to quell the threat. President Joe Biden has made it a priority to fight the inflation hitting American families, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell leads the one body that could take direct action to slay the inflation dragon. The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its second day of deliberations on Wednesday and is expected to announce it will phase-out its stimulus measures more quickly -- allowing it to raise lending rates by mid-2022 or sooner. The statement is set for release at 1900 GMT, after which Powell will give a press conference to explain the latest thinking.
