Bitcoin under pressure, two-year treasury yield rises to 21-month high as US inflation report looms

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food, and the US central bank is poised Wednesday to take a more aggressive stance to quell the threat.
President Joe Biden has made it a priority to fight the inflation hitting American families, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell leads the one body that could take direct action to slay the inflation dragon.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its second day of deliberations on Wednesday and is expected to announce it will phase-out its stimulus measures more quickly -- allowing it to raise lending rates by mid-2022 or sooner.
The statement is set for release at 1900 GMT, after which Powell will give a press conference to explain the latest thinking.
