Man charged in 1996 murder of Crockett restaurant waitress

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

(BCN) – Investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office say they have solved a case from 25 years ago involving the killing of a waitress at a Crockett restaurant.

Danny Lamont Hamilton, 51, is charged with murder and related offenses in the killing of Priscilla Lewis, a 21-year-old Vallejo woman who was working at the Four Corners restaurant on Second Avenue in Crockett.

On Sept. 24, 1996, the restaurant’s cook called 911 shortly before 10:30 p.m. after finding Lewis dead in the basement bathroom in the building, and investigators determined her cause of death was asphyxiation from drowning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, detectives submitted additional information to a crime lab for testing and a DNA match came back for Hamilton, who had been in the county jail in Martinez from 1999 to 2002 on unrelated sexual assault charges, sheriff’s officials said.

He is currently in state prison in Southern California and was charged Wednesday in the killing.

“I would like to recognize the many Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime lab staff for their dedication and relentless work,” Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. “We continue to investigate unsolved homicides in an effort to provide families, like that of Priscilla Lewis, with answers and some closure and to hold suspects accountable.”

