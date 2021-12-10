ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Looking Back at Reebok's Hottest Sneaker Collabs from 2021

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneaker culture and collaborations go hand-in-hand, and as the year draws to a close, 2021 has certainly kept Reebok busy in that realm. Filled with exclusive iterations of their most classic silhouettes, some of the hottest brands have revisited, and in some cases deconstructed, its iconic sneakers creating unique pieces of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Reebok Classic#Billionaire Boys Club#Vegan Leather#Club C Mule#Maison Margiela X Reebok#The Club C#Japanese#Pump
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
vegnews.com

Louis Vuitton’s First Sustainable Shoe Is Made With Vegan Corn Leather

This month, luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton released its most sustainable shoe to date: Charlie, which is made with vegan leather from an interesting vegetable source. The gender-neutral shoe, a first for the brand, features an upper crafted from Biopolioli, a corn-based material that is similar to polyurethane but more sustainable.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nas-Backed Sweet Chick Drops Clarks "Waffles" Collab

Sweet Chick, if you aren't familiar, is a New York restaurant chain founded by John Seymour that specializes in chicken and waffles, two great tastes that taste great together. This collab is much more waffles than chicken though it's still plenty tasty. Offered in two flavors — toasted and well-done,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
APPAREL
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Have Emerged

Another iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is on the way. This time, the sportswear giant is releasing the shoe in its original colorway but with a twist. Adidas product images have surfaced this week of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in the latest “Beluga Reflective” makeup. Longtime fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will recognize this “Beluga” color scheme as a nearly identical pair dropped for the shoe’s debut in 2016. The shoe features various gray tones throughout the Primeknit upper and is coupled with a vibrant orange stripe on the lateral side that reads...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy