Hochul announces state wide mask mandate

NEW YORK STATE – New Yorkers are masking up again as COVID-19 cases surge.

According to Governor Hochul, masks now must be worn in all indoor public places or venues unless they have implemented a vaccine requirement.

Hochul says this decision is based on the State’s weekly seven day case rate as well as an uptick in hospitalizations.

The measure goes into effect on Monday and will be re-evaluated on January 15th.

“As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet , ” says Hochul.

Local health departments are being asked to enforce this new rule.

