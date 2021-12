In celebration of one of the episodes of its Xbox docuseries over on YouTube, Microsoft has now made Red Ring of Death posters you can buy for $25 USD. Titled Power On: The Story of Xbox, the six-part docuseries follows the creation and development of the now legendary console over the years since its original launch exactly two decades ago, exploring all of its highs and lows. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper documentary about Xbox if it didn’t discuss the infamous Red Ring of Death that occurred on the Xbox 360, and so the team dedicated the entirety of the fifth episode to explore the tragedy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO