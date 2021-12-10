ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Scientists have developed a hi-tech sleeping bag that could stop astronauts' eyeballs from squashing in space

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7mqH_0dJNxkJz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HE9xk_0dJNxkJz00
A sleeping bag could stop astronauts' eyeballs squashing in space, per a study reported by the BBC.

UT Southwestern Medical Center

  • A new sleeping bag may stop astronauts' eyeballs squashing in zero-gravity, per a study reported by the BBC.
  • The bags created a vacuum which sucked body fluids from the head towards the feet, the study found.
  • More than six months in space can cause astronauts' eyeballs to flatten and optic nerves to swell.

Scientists have found a possible solution to astronauts getting squashed eyeballs in space — a high-tech sleeping bag that sucks fluid away from the brain.

Spending more than six months in zero-gravity can have a negative impact on astronauts' vision , potentially leaving them with flattened eyeballs, swollen optic nerves, and bad eyesight, according to a 2011 study published in the journal the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Now, scientists led by by Dr. Benjamin Levines at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center have developed a sleeping bag that creates a vacuum to pull fluid away from the head towards the feet, relieving pressure on the brain and the eyeball, the BBC reported, citing a study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

Gravity on Earth means that fluid pressure that builds around the brain when lying down drains when we stand up. But researchers had found that, in the zero-gravity conditions of spaceflight, body fluids can accumulate in the head, putting pressure on the eyeballs, and causing a condition called spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome, per the BBC.

As part of the study, a dozen participants spent three days lying flat with eight hours in the sleeping bags and another three days lying flat without using the sleeping bags, the BBC reported.

The study found that the cone-shaped sleeping bags – which fit around the waist and have a solid outer-frame – stopped body fluids from changing the shape of the participants' eyeballs, per the BBC.

"We don't know how bad the effects might be on a longer flight, like a two-year Mars operation," Levine told the BBC. "It would be a disaster if astronauts had such severe impairments that they couldn't see what they're doing and it compromised the mission."

Levine told the BBC that he's working on sending the device to the International Space Station (ISS) for astronauts to use.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 57

tevan
3d ago

They must have something so you can rub one out in space, regardless of your affiliation. Medical science understands "use it or lose it". Now that we have ISS, I'm sure there is a protocol! 🤣

Reply(7)
7
Michael Cole
3d ago

Or you know, just use centrifugal force to recreate the gravity on earth. This sleeping bag would be pointless on the Mars trip, come on scientist.

Reply
3
Ron Baker
3d ago

This malady could be easily cured by allowing the entire space station to spin like a centrifuge for various hours of the day. Unless someone was trying to use the litterbox.

Reply(1)
2
Related
LiveScience

NASA is tracking two explorers across Antarctica to prepare humans for Mars

NASA is tracking two explorers on a 2,268-mile (3,650 kilometers) journey across Antarctica to learn more about humanity's ability to survive on Mars. British explorers Justin Packshaw and Jamie Facer Childs are on the 32nd day of an 80-day trek across the southernmost continent as part of the Chasing the Light mission — a grueling expedition that could give space agencies a better understanding of the psychological and physical impact of other worlds on the human body and mind.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeballs#Tech#Astronauts#Jama Ophthalmology
SlashGear

NASA just revealed 4 new missions to study Earth in 2022

NASA is offering a little information about four missions that it plans to launch in 2022. All missions in the quartet will be Earth science missions designed to provide scientists with information on climate systems and processes occurring on our planet. The missions will study extreme storms, surface water and oceans, and atmospheric dust. The four missions include TROPICS, EMITT, JPSS-2, and SWOT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space.Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away.The initial detection of the event known as AT2018cow happened in June 2018, when it was seen by a survey in Hawaii, which quickly sent out global alerts to tell other telescopes to look towards it. They saw a bright flash 100 times brighter than the usual supernova, the brightest explosion humanity has seen.It...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA to launch four Earth science missions in 2022

NASA will launch four Earth science missions in 2022 to provide scientists with more information about fundamental climate systems and processes including extreme storms, surface water and oceans, and atmospheric dust. Scientists will discuss the upcoming missions at the American Geophysical Union's (AGU) 2021 Fall Meeting, hosted in New Orleans between Dec. 13 and 17.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists use NASA data to predict corona of Dec. 4 Antarctic eclipse

Few were in the path of the world's latest total solar eclipse, which swept across Antarctica in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. With or without a crowd, the eclipse took place according to a tale as old as time: The moon passed between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow and briefly revealing the corona, the sun's pearly outer atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

Watch a space tourist answer the most common ISS question from earthlings

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy revealed last year that the most common question people ask him is: “How do you go to the bathroom in space?”. A number of astronauts have posted videos on YouTube demonstrating the process, but in recent days this most delicate of questions was tackled for the first time by a space tourist.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MedPage Today

It's Not Rocket Science: Brain Surgeons May Be No Smarter Than Others

Brain surgeons -- or rocket scientists, for that matter -- may be no smarter than others, a prospective study suggested. Neurosurgeons showed significantly higher scores than aerospace engineers in semantic problem solving (difference 0.33, 95% CI 0.13-0.52), reported Aswin Chari, BMBCh, of University College London in England, and co-authors, in the BMJ Christmas issue, an annual collection of light-hearted features and original, peer-reviewed research.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Scientists might create exercise in a pill with this newly discovered particle

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back today You might be able to skip leg day at the gym and still get some of the benefits of exercise. “How?” I hear you ask. Well, scientists have discovered a particle that could be used to make an exercise pill. According to researchers at the Australian National University (ANU), the particle would allow them to create something that replicates some of the effects of exercising without the need to physically move. They identified a molecular signal that is sent to our brains and eyes after we exercise. It’s a huge...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Why NASA’s Mars astronauts may need to sleep in suction bags

A new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center sheds light on an eye condition that impacts astronauts in space, as well as a unique “sleeping bag” that uses suction technology to mitigate the problem. The innovation, which resembles a cone-shaped machine, is designed to pull fluid away from an astronaut’s head when they sleep, preventing fluid from damaging eye structures.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA begins testing robotics to bring first samples back from Mars

Engineers are developing the crucial hardware needed for a series of daring space missions that will be carried out in the coming decade. Testing has already begun on what would be the most sophisticated endeavor ever attempted at the Red Planet: Bringing rock and sediment samples from Mars to Earth for closer study.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

This revolutionary NASA tech could make a Mars city possible

Over the next 15 years, multiple space agencies and their commercial partners intend to mount crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. In addition to placing “footprints and flags” on these celestial bodies, there are plans to establish the infrastructure for a long-term human presence. Several technologies are currently being researched and developed to meet these mission requirements and ensure astronaut safety.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A Successful One-Way “Blind” Phone Call at Mars

This November, ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft carried out a series of experimental communication tests with the Chinese (CNSA) Zhurong Mars rover. Mars Express successfully caught data sent up ‘in the blind’ by the rover and relayed them to Earth where they were forwarded to the Zhurong team in China.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 astronaut crew flew a meteorite back to space (briefly)

After spending 50,000 years on Earth, a meteorite got the chance to visit space again for almost three days, during the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission in September. Pilot Sian Proctor shared a video on Twitter Friday (Dec. 10) showing a fragment of the immense Canyon Diablo space rock that slammed into northern Arizona, forming Barringer Crater (better known as Meteor Crater.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

328K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy