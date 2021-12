Academy Sports and Outdoors just posted record third quarter results. This success was fueled by strong relationships with key vendors such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, The North Face and Colombia. Academy posted a net sales increase of 18.1% to $1.59 billion, a third quarter record. Comparable sales grew for the 9th consecutive quarter and merchandise inventories were up 22.4% year over year to $1.3 billion. As a result of the strong numbers, Academy raised its full year sales and earnings guidance. Shares of Academy were up at least 7% by early afternoon on Friday. Despite supply chain slowdowns and record-high inflation, the...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO