Down over 60% from its $160 peak in June this year, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has had a hard time catching a bid, closing bearish 18 of the last 23 weeks. However, the stock is approaching a key support zone between $58 and $60, which was where the stock found support back in late March 2020 and ramped from $57 to $195 over the next seven months.

