This NFT Project Leverages the Best of Traditional Fine Art and Blockchain

By Invictus NFT Lab
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
The global pandemic has presented a challenging period for creatives around the world, with fine artists particularly hard-hit by gallery closures, curtailed travel, and cancelled exhibitions. Many digital artists have embraced the pandemic as an opportunity to engage more with the fast-growing community of NFT collectors. Unfortunately, many talented...

CoinTelegraph

The Out of Africa Collection: Combining the best of Fine Art and NFT Tech

The Invictus NFT Lab — backed by Invictus Capital, pioneers in the digital asset space who manage over $200 million of investor assets — is proud to unveil its first nonfungible token (NFT) project that combines the best of fine art and blockchain tech. The Out of Africa collection includes 100 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain-backed by (and redeemable for) real-world, physical artworks across a range of artistic mediums from some of Southern Africa’s top contemporary fine artists. The collection, which represents most participating artists’ first foray into the NFT space, will be sold via auction over February 2022. Read on to learn more about the world-first project and find out how to get your hands on a piece of NFT and fine art history.
DESIGN
coinspeaker.com

Changing Art Industry via Blockchain Technology and NFTs

Blockchain technology and NFTs reduce the number of fakes in the industry by verifying the authenticity and provenance of artwork. Art remains one of the oldest creative and most cultural practices in human history. Over the years, however, the average person and artist have been alienated from the art world as the once interactive, creative, and open industry turned into a full-on business arena for the rich and culturally powerful. Nonetheless, in the past two years, the industry is slowly healing as the art world embraced blockchain-based art – namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to retrieve the lost glory of the art industry.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Top 5 NFT Collections on a Blockchain Ecosystem

NFTs have had a significant influence on the growing popularity of the crypto market and has established itself as one of the fastest growing sub-sectors. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a premiere example of a “blue-chip” NFT with high utility, consistently ranking at the top in terms of daily sales volume on marketplaces such as NonFungible.com or OpenSea.com. Oni Squad, a new NFT gaming collection, with a unique foundation that differentiates it from the rest.
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Kickstarter Pivots to Blockchain Crowdfunding With New Celo Project

If you are familiar with Kickstarter, then the crowdfunding platform you know and might have used is going to see some big changes. The company has shared that it will be supporting the development of “an open source protocol that will essentially create a decentralized version of Kickstarter’s core functionality.” This protocol will be the start of a Kickstarter blockchain, available to anyone to build on or use.
CHARITIES
NEWSBTC

Blockchain World & NFT’s in Abu Dhabi

The world can often feel upside down these days. What if we were able to make a blockchain bubble that felt just right for a bit? When I met with the founding team of Blockchain World in Dubai last time I was over there, I fell in love with their vision. It was about setting up a TED talk environment for the main stage, bringing in passionate blockchain educators, as well as making it a worthy show via NFTs & more.
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

3Space Art Moves into NFT Digital Art, a Revolutionary Step Ahead in the Field of Blockchain Application

Art collection has long been a hobby, and a passion, amongst numerous individuals across the globe. Art collection refers to the accumulation of art works by either an individual or an institution for public display or private viewing. Art collection was mostly done by the royalty and the aristocracy, and many of the art works in public institutions were acquired by government bodies during the transition of power from a monarchy or dictatorship to democracy. Art collection has existed since the earliest of civilizations, predominantly in Egypt, Babylonia, India and China. Interestingly, there was an insatiable hunger for both Greek and Roman art, and counterfeits and second copies of various artefacts were created to meet the growth in demand, especially amongst the royalty. Art collection was seen as a symbol of wealth, and many of the paintings belonging to legendary artists such as Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh and Leonardo da Vince, amongst others, are sold for millions of dollars.
VISUAL ART
mmobomb.com

Peter Molyneux And 22cans Joins The Blockchain NFT Bandwagon With Business Sim “Legacy”

If you’ve been wondering where Peter Molyneux has popped off to and what he’s been doing lately, we now know. The former Fable developer and current 22cans founder and creative director has entered the blockchain space with a business sim titled "Legacy." The focus of this game is to build the ultimate business, designing everything from the products sold to the buildings they’re manufactured and sold in. Players must start by purchasing land NFTs – of varying types. It’s on this land that their empire will be built.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Play-To-Earn Blockchain Game SYN City to Launch IGO On Binance NFT

There has been a rapid increase in the number of blockchain games recently. One of the latest is Syn City, a play-to-earn game that will be launching its mafia metaverse via the Binance Initial Game Offering (IGO). Syn City is a free blockchain game created by former Head of Business...
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

WISeKey and CasperLabs to Present the Latest Developments in Blockchain Identity and NFT Marketplace

WISeKey International Holding Ltd., a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announced, during WISeKey’s Investor Day, the company will present new developments in the blockchain identity and WISe.ART NFT marketplace using CasperLabs. CasperLabs is a leading blockchain company for the enterprise market and provides support for organizations building on the Casper network.
TECHNOLOGY
abc27.com

Metalbird a Global Art Project

What started as a backyard project has grown into an international art movement. Metalbird is exactly what it sounds like, beautiful birds forged in metal that add flair to the trees in your backyard. Artist and creator Phil Walters talks about the idea for Metalbird and how you can get some for your own yard.
DESIGN
Tree Hugger

A-List Photographers Sell Fine Art Prints in Project to Aid Conservation

Hoping that a picture can truly be worth a thousand words, a group of 100 photographers have joined together to raise awareness of nature and endangered habitats and support the groups working to protect them. Vital Impacts is a non-profit founded by award-winning photographer Ami Vitale and visual journalist Eileen...
PHOTOGRAPHY
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
