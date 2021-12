Investors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) have bid up the share prices to an above average range ahead of the company's upcoming guidance report for the rest of the fiscal fourth quarter. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as the number of put options in the open interest are rising. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if Lowe's delivers muted or negative guidance for the quarter.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO