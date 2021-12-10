ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Cross Appears Before RPM International Investors

 4 days ago
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...

Why Cathie Wood Thinks Ethereum Is More Undervalued Than Bitcoin

ARK Invest's founder and CEO Cathie Wood believes the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is significantly undervalued. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Wood said that Ethereum’s position as a “venue for DeFi and NFTs” makes it even more undervalued than the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
Wolfe Research Updates Ratings On Two Electrical Equipment Companies

Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Outperform from Peer Perform and raised the price target to $166 (suggesting 18% upside) from $162. The analyst said that he has a "preference for increasing quality/long-cycle exposure as we move deeper into the economic recovery, and Ametek checks both boxes."
Coinbase Stock Prints A Relief Bounce As Bitcoin Consolidates: What's Next?

After trending downward for the past month, Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was bouncing almost 2% higher on Tuesday, partly propelled by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which was trading slightly higher in an inside bar consolidation pattern. Stocks with close ties to the cryptocurrency market have been particularly hard hit in recent...
Recap: RCI Hospitality Holdings Q4 Earnings

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RCI Hospitality Holdings beat estimated earnings by 135.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares increased by 11.98% to $5.98 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 11.25% to $1.68. At the close, SeaChange International’s trading volume reached 7.5 million shares. This is 430.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
3 Software Picks Poised For Accelerating Growth In 2022

As the year is winding down, it's a time when many investors scout for the next big investment opportunities that can fetch them market-beating returns. An analyst at JPMorgan delved into the potential effect of a rising interest rate environment and inflation on the software sector, and named three software picks for 2022 that are poised for accelerated growth.
Recap: SeaChange International Q3 Earnings

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaChange International beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,185,000.00 from...
Tesla And These Stocks Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 528 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 289 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
