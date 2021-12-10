Fast Lane X-6 Nightcrawler 6-Wheel Drive RC Truck $29.99

Walmart has the HART 8-Piece Garage Storage Rail Starter Kit for a low $22.93. Free Shipping on orders over $35 or with Walmart+. Save 42% off the $40 list price. This kit features two 36' steel rails of solid horizontal storage and a selection of tool holders and hooks. Each rail holds up to 250 lbs. for robust storage loads - with up to a 45 lb. load capacity per hook. Kit includes: (2) 36" steel rails, (1) power tools hook, (1) large J hook, (1) double hook, (1) S hook, (1) single hook, (1) J hook, endcaps and mounting hardware.
