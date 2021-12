The family of a man who died in a one-vehicle crash have paid tribute to their “loving daddy and husband”.Roddy McAllister, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert, at about 6.35pm on Saturday.Police said that a 30-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.A five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr McAllister at this difficult timeSergeant Nicola Taylor, Police...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO