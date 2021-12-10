Schools in Comstock Park and Ionia to receive new salad bars

Since 2015, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has helped provide over 100 new salad bars in schools statewide. They're partnering with the United Fresh Start Foundation to make it happen once again and two more West Michigan will benefit in 2022!

Blue Cross says students in Comstock Park and Ionia will have access to these new salad bars after they return from holiday break.

We talked to a spokesperson from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan who says it's important for kids to have access to these healthy options on a daily basis.