ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Protester accused of pepper spraying police is acquitted

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man charged with pepper spraying San Diego police officers during a heated protest last year has been acquitted of all charges. A jury on Thursday found Denzel Draughn, 29, not guilty of eight felonies: two counts of...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Shooting#Downtown San Diego#Ap#The Union Tribune
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING GUARD’S PEPPER SPRAY

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail who is facing more charges after an alleged incident on November 14 is due in court this week. According to a probable-cause statement, reviewing jail surveillance video, authorities say they observed a female officer open a cell, and Amber Green came out of the cell and removed the pepper spray off the body of the officer and ran toward the exit. The officer lost her radio en route to trying to stop Green. During the officer’s attempt to retrieve her pepper spray and gain control of Green, Green was seen fighting with the officer- punching the officer and banging her head on concrete walls in booking. The officer managed to get the pepper spray and had to strike Green to try to get Green to comply, which did not work. Another inmate stepped in to help the officer to gain control of Green.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Theodore man accused of murdering toddler during potty training

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A jury on Friday found a Theodore man accused of fatally beating a toddler not guilty. The Mobile County Circuit Court jury reached the unanimous verdict in the capital murder trial of Willie Anthony Burton in the afternoon, after hearing closing arguments from both sides. Had be been convicted, Burton would have faced life in prison without possibility of parole.
THEODORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black America Web

Ex-Cop Acquitted Of Lying About Police Brutality Despite Video Showing Violence Against Black Man Accused Of Smoking In Public

On May 27 of last year, 24-year-old Amaurie Johnson was approached by police in La Mesa, California, for smoking in public, which he denied doing saying he was just waiting on a friend to pick him up. One officer involved in the altercation that followed, Matthew Dages, was fired after video footage showed him violently grabbing and jerking Johnson around, seemingly, because Johnson wouldn’t immediately bend to his every demand and because he acted the way frustrated Black people tend to act when we can’t mind our own business and wait on a ride without police seeing us as a target for their aggression.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wach.com

Man who used pepper spray in robbery wanted by deputies

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who sprayed a store clerk with pepper spray before taking cash from the register of a convenience store. Officials say Christopher Wilson reportedly sprayed a store clerk with pepper spray before taking cash from...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wdrb.com

NOT GUILTY: Jury acquits man accused of murder on TARC bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has acquitted a man previous accused of a murder on a TARC bus. The jury handed its verdict down Thursday to Lawrence Williamson in Jefferson Circuit Court. Williamson was on trial for the murder of Michael Bennett. It happened on a bus at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Trentonian

Two teens arrested for killing of Shemiah Davis and Candice Ruff in Trenton

TRENTON — Two teenagers have been arrested for a September shooting on Bellevue Avenue that claimed the lives of 15-year-old Shemiah Davis and 19-year-old Candice Ruff. A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses.
TRENTON, NJ
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed By Ex-Husband In Columbia Murder-Suicide Was Denied Protective Orders

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore. Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.” Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself. WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy