Shares of meme stocks GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) rebounded slightly on Tuesday after taking a beating over the last week. The mantra for their cult following of investors throughout 2021 has been to have diamond hands and buy the dip, but DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said Tuesday that buying the dip in AMC and GameStop could be a costly mistake.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO