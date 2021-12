The Dallas Cowboys are failing to meet the "standard" of excellence they put upon themselves early in the season, according to Dak Prescott, who watched his team nearly squander a 24-point lead during Sunday's win at Washington. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin said much of the issues fall at the feet of Prescott, who is not playing with the same level of confidence he did when the season began.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO