Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

D emaryius Thomas, a star NFL player, was found dead in his Georgia home Thursday night at age 33.

Thomas, who retired this summer after 10 years of professional football, likely died of a seizure, his family said. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated he died of a "medical issue."

POLICE INVESTIGATING FORMER NFL PLAYER DYING DAYS AFTER HIS ARREST

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas's first cousin, told the Associated Press Friday. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

Teammates, fans, and the NFL community said they would remember Thomas for his humility, kindness, and prowess on the field. He spent most of his career as a wide receiver with the Denver Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

"Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history," the team said.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," said former teammate Peyton Manning. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event."

Before joining the Broncos in 2010, Thomas played for the Houston Texans , New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

Washington Examiner Videos